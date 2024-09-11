20% Off Nintendo eShop cards back at Coles from September 18th
Nintendo eShop credit deals are less frequent these days, but we’re happy to see a major one coming soon. From September 18th to 24th, Coles will be offering a massive 20% off Nintendo eShop credit.
The $30, $60, and $100 denominations will be on sale, with a limit of 5 gift cards per customer.
That means you’ll be able to grab credit at the following prices.
- $100 eShop card becomes $80
- $60 eShop card becomes $48
- $30 eShop card becomes $24
Remember, the eShop has a $300 credit limit, and aside from waiting for sales, Nintendo’s Switch Game Vouchers are the best way to save. If you buy the $134.95 voucher at 20% off, it’s just $107.96, meaning each $79.95 Switch game would cost only $53.98. Now that’s a bargain.
It’s been just a year since we last had the 20% off credit deal, also from Coles. It’s a great time to stock up ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and whatever else is coming next.
We also missed out on a bunch of first-party games during the Mega Multiplayer sale, so maybe it was for the best — now we can save even more with this deal.