0

20% Off Nintendo eShop cards back at Coles from September 18th

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 11, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo eShop credit deals are less frequent these days, but we’re happy to see a major one coming soon. From September 18th to 24th, Coles will be offering a massive 20% off Nintendo eShop credit.

The $30, $60, and $100 denominations will be on sale, with a limit of 5 gift cards per customer.

That means you’ll be able to grab credit at the following prices. 

  • $100 eShop card becomes $80
  • $60 eShop card becomes $48
  • $30 eShop card becomes $24

Remember, the eShop has a $300 credit limit, and aside from waiting for sales, Nintendo’s Switch Game Vouchers are the best way to save. If you buy the $134.95 voucher at 20% off, it’s just $107.96, meaning each $79.95 Switch game would cost only $53.98. Now that’s a bargain.

It’s been just a year since we last had the 20% off credit deal, also from Coles. It’s a great time to stock up ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario & Luigi: Brothership, and whatever else is coming next.

We also missed out on a bunch of first-party games during the Mega Multiplayer sale, so maybe it was for the best — now we can save even more with this deal.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargains
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment