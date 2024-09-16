Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom range coming to Uniqlo Australia later this month
Earlier this year Uniqlo got a fresh range of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shirts in Japan, and now they’re making their way to Australian stores.
The range will be dropping “late September”, and see as how it’s the middle of September we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to grab them.
The shirts are now live on the website.
