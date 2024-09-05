Nintendo Download Updates (W36) Edgeworth, Gimmick & Wild
We’ve hit September, and things are just going to get busier and busier as we head into the holidays. August was busy, but it was really just the eShop—now here come the retail titles.
This week, we’ve got two Ace Attorney games in one, the second of which is available in the West for the first time. Additionally, Bakeru from Good Feel, which we never thought would get a release outside of Japan, is now out. Gimmick 2 is also here, a sequel to Gimmick (obviously), with the original made by Sunsoft. Plus, this week includes a collection of Sunsoft games. Funny how that ends up happening.
This week’s highlights: Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (review), BAKERU (review soon), Gimmick! 2, Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open, Shogun Showdown, and Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection