0

Nintendo Download Updates (W36) Edgeworth, Gimmick & Wild

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 5, 2024
Advertisement

We’ve hit September, and things are just going to get busier and busier as we head into the holidays. August was busy, but it was really just the eShop—now here come the retail titles.

This week, we’ve got two Ace Attorney games in one, the second of which is available in the West for the first time. Additionally, Bakeru from Good Feel, which we never thought would get a release outside of Japan, is now out. Gimmick 2 is also here, a sequel to Gimmick (obviously), with the original made by Sunsoft. Plus, this week includes a collection of Sunsoft games. Funny how that ends up happening.

This week’s highlights: Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (review), BAKERU (review soon), Gimmick! 2, Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open, Shogun Showdown, and Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection

CurrentlyUsually
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection$59.95
Aero The Acro-Bat 2$9.99
Animal Water Pang!$4.05$4.50
Arcade Archives LEAD ANGLE$10.50
Badminton Time$30.00
BAKERU$60.00
Buffet Boss$7.50
EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE MSX$9.00
Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU$75.00
Flick Erasers Battle Royale$7.30
FlipBook$2.99$9.00
Garlant: My Story$21.33$23.70
Gimmick! 2$37.50
Gold Digger: The Simulator$11.99
HeliCity Demolition Man$3.00
HOLYHUNT$8.00
Mahjongus: Mystery of Fortescue$30.00
Mining Mechs$6.75$7.50
Mining Mechs + Magnetic Mystery Bundle$8.75$9.75
PANIC IN SWEETS LAND$21.00
Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open$25.50
Scotland Yard – Hunting Mister X$21.00$30.00
Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography$26.55$29.50
Shield King$7.50
Shogun Showdown$22.45
Space Bouncer$1.50
Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection$12.00$15.00
SUPER SHAKING GIRL!!!$7.50
The 257th Element$19.20
The Backrooms: Survival$15.00
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost$43.50
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost – Digital Deluxe Edition$95.25
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost – Gensokyo: Memorial Digital Archive$175.50
Tsetesg’s Adventure$5.79
Ultimate Holidays$18.00
V-HUNTER PUZZLER DX$3.60$4.50
What Happened – Through Worlds$8.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment