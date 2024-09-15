Aussie Bargain Roundup: Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition
It took them long enough, but now the pixel remasters of Final Fantasy I through VI are finally get a proper physical release. It’s not the first time they’ve been available physically, but you would have had to import it from Asia. Now this month you can just walk into a local store and get them.
The collection’s recommended retail price is only just more than the collection digitally, but with some of the prices on offer below it’s quite a saving. The physical version here also comes with a sticker sheet.
Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition is out on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024.
Amazon.com.au
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $99 – Link
Big W
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $99 – Link
EB Games
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $114.95 – Link
eShop
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $107.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $109.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $109 – Link
MightyApe
- Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition – $99 – Link
