Vookcast Episode #272: What a Croc!

by Oliver BrandtSeptember 15, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the return of one of the most iconic platforming mascots of all time — Croc.

They also take a look at the recent double Direct, which featured both a Partner Showcase and an Indie World, a new Zelda trailer, and Nintendo Live Sydney. It’s all finished up with a very speedy round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

