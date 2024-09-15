Vookcast Episode #272: What a Croc!
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the return of one of the most iconic platforming mascots of all time — Croc.
They also take a look at the recent double Direct, which featured both a Partner Showcase and an Indie World, a new Zelda trailer, and Nintendo Live Sydney. It’s all finished up with a very speedy round of Nintendo 20 Questions.
Relevant Stories
- Croc is back
- Indie World
- Echoes of Wisdom swordfighter form
- Nintendo Live goodies
- Nintendo Live recap
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
- Luke: @renderman7 on Threads
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
- Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
