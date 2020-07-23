Pokkén Tournament DX getting free trial for NSO members next week

Nintendo in Japan has been offering free game trials for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers every month this year, but unfortunately that program hasn’t seemed to catch on in the West. Next week, that looks to be changing.

Nintendo Australia (alongside Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe, and Nintendo Co. Ltd.) has announced that, starting next week, you’ll be able to play the entirety of Pokkén Tournament DX for free. The promotion only lasts a week, running from the 29th of July until the 4th of April, and is only available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. You’ll be able to play all of the base game, including its online modes, completely unrestricted during that week. As far as we’re aware, it will not include the DX Battle Pack, which introduced two new fighters.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play the full version of #PokkenTournamentDX for free with Game Trials! It's also 30% off for everyone from 29/07 – 11/08, so don't miss out!



Preload now: https://t.co/2Xhux2DB17 pic.twitter.com/LQgoroRg35 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 23, 2020

If you like what you’ve played during the free period, you’ll also be able to purchase the game at a 30% discount — bringing the cost down to about $60 AUD — during the free trial, and up to a week later. In our review, we said that the price tag makes Pokkén Tournament DX “a tough one to swallow,” so this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for to finally nab it at a lower price.

You can preload the game ahead of its trial period right now by searching for the game on the Switch eShop and clicking “Download” under the Game Trials box (not the “Download Demo” option) or you can do the same in your browser by clicking here.