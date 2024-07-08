Switch Online members can play Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope free this week
The next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial is here, and this time it’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Subscribers will be able to play the game from July 8th until July 14th.
In our review we said “You don’t have to be a big strategy nerd to enjoy Sparks of Hope, as there are difficulty and accessibility options to let you enjoy just the funny story. Sparks of Hope has a lot of heart, is funny and fun to play, but that shouldn’t be a surprise anymore”.
The game is also on sale, at least the Gold Edition is which includes all of the DLC including The Tower of Doooom, The Last Spark Hunter and Rayman in the Phantom Show.
Normally that’ll set you back $119.95 when it’s not on sale every 5 weeks, but it’s down to $39.49 at 67% off.
