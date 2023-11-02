174
The second Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk drops on December 14th

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 2, 2023
Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced that second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk will be released on December 14th.

And that’s about it? There was no new trailer, no new information – that being said they’ll probably drop it now after we bothered to write all this up.

The Pokemon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass set which contains the DLC is available tomorrow on November 3rd, but it doesn’t include the DLC on the card.

