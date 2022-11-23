Pokémon Scarlet & Violet sell 10m copies in just 3 days, breaking multiple records

Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has sold 10 million copies in its first three days on sale – this includes both physical and digital copies.

This makes the games the fastest-selling Nintendo title globally (in three days) ever. It’s also the fastest-selling Nintendo game in Japan, beating the previous record holder, Splatoon 3, released just a couple of months ago.

Out of the 10 million units, 4.05m were for Japan alone.

In our review of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet we said “There are problems, and quality of life issues, but for every negative there’s a dozen more positives that blew me away every step of the way. It will be divisive, but for me, it’s almost everything I want from a Pokémon game.”