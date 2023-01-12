Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s next big patch coming in late February
Nintendo and Game Freak promised it would be coming, and the next big patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a semi-locked in date of late February.
Late February is also when Pokémon Day is, what a coincidence. The games will be updated to Version 1.2.0 and have “bug fixes and “added functionality”.
