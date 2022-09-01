Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Pokémon Grafaiai finally revealed

After a week of teasing, The Pokémon Company has revealed the newest Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet – Grafaiai.

The new Pokémon is responsible for all the paintings on trees we’ve seen in the teasers all week. The colour of the paint changes depending on what berries eats. Grafaiai is a Poison/Normal type Pokemon, the first of its kind ever. Unburden or Poison Touch are its abilities.

Grafaiai is a moody Pokémon with a fastidious disposition. It doesn’t form packs, preferring to roam alone. It’s constantly caught up in territorial struggles with other Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is out on 18 November 2022. Check out our bargain guide here.