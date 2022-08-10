4455
Bargain Roundup: Where to preorder Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 10, 2022

Yeah, this one is a little early. But do you think you’ll be able to walk into a store in November and just buy a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet? …Well yeah, you would.

But what about the Dual Pack? Unlikely. So this guide is for those people who pick up the Dual Pack or if you just want to lock in your preorder now.

We’ll be keeping this guide updated if any preorder bonuses or deals come up. Otherwise, see you in November.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $68 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $68Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $128Link

Big W 

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $69Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $134Link

Critical Hit

  • Pokémon Scarlet – $69Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $69 Link

DX Collectables

  • Pokémon Scarlet – $68Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $68 Link

EB Games

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $79.95Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $159.95Link

The single versions of the games, and the dual pack both have a 50% bonus trade credit. See EB Games website for details.

eShop

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $79.95Link

Gamesmen

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $68.00 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $68.00Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $159.95Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link
    • JB Exclusive: Steelbook
  • Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link
    • JB Exclusive: Steelbook
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $149Link

MightyApe 

  • Pokemon Scarlet – $67 – Link
  • Pokémon Violet – $67 – Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $159Link

Target 

  • TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

  • Silly G
    August 12, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Ugh… individual Steelbooks… again?

    I had to buy what was essentially four copies of the same game last time to get my hands on the gold Sword/Shield Steelbook plus the EB exclusive individual ones (I sold my extra copy of Sword and gifted Shield).

    And now history repeats itself (but I guess I never learn, so I’m doomed to repeat it :P).

    And with my luck, there’ll probably be another big fat paid DLC expansion to go along with this too (which I am only fine with if they issue a physical release for that too).

