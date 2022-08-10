Bargain Roundup: Where to preorder Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia

Yeah, this one is a little early. But do you think you’ll be able to walk into a store in November and just buy a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet? …Well yeah, you would.

But what about the Dual Pack? Unlikely. So this guide is for those people who pick up the Dual Pack or if you just want to lock in your preorder now.

We’ll be keeping this guide updated if any preorder bonuses or deals come up. Otherwise, see you in November.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th.

Amazon.com.au

Pokemon Scarlet – $68 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $68 – Link

– Link Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $128 – Link

Big W

Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link

– Link Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $134 – Link

Critical Hit

Pokémon Scarlet – $69 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link

DX Collectables

Pokémon Scarlet – $68 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $68 – Link

EB Games

Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $79.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbook Edition – $159.95 – Link

The single versions of the games, and the dual pack both have a 50% bonus trade credit. See EB Games website for details.

eShop

Pokemon Scarlet – $79.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $79.95 – Link Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45

– Link

Gamesmen

Pokemon Scarlet – $68.00 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $68.00 – Link

– Link Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $159.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Pokemon Scarlet – $69 – Link JB Exclusive: Steelbook

– Link Pokémon Violet – $69 – Link JB Exclusive: Steelbook

– Link Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $149 – Link

MightyApe

Pokemon Scarlet – $67 – Link

– Link Pokémon Violet – $67 – Link

– Link Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack Steelbok Edition – $159 – Link

Target

TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.