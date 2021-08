Pokémon Presents next Wednesday to show off Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen the upcoming Pok√©mon games but we won’t have to wait much longer. Next week a Pok√©mon Presents will show off the games.

The presentation will be 28 long, but aside from that we’re not sure exactly what they’ll be showing. This Presents is also at a nicer time for Australian’s than most presentations/Directs.

Perth – Wednesday, 18 Aug 2021 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Wednesday, 18 Aug 2021 at 10:30 pm ACST

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Wed, 18 Aug 2021 at 11:00 pm AEST

Wellington, New Zealand – Thursday, 19 Aug 2021 at 1:00 am NZST

You’ll be able to watch it on the official Pok√©mon YouTube channel.