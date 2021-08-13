Pokémon Presents next Wednesday to show off Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen the upcoming Pokémon games but we won’t have to wait much longer. Next week a Pokémon Presents will show off the games.

The presentation will be 28 long, but aside from that we’re not sure exactly what they’ll be showing. This Presents is also at a nicer time for Australian’s than most presentations/Directs.

Perth – Wednesday, 18 Aug 2021 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Wednesday, 18 Aug 2021 at 10:30 pm ACST

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Wed, 18 Aug 2021 at 11:00 pm AEST

Wellington, New Zealand – Thursday, 19 Aug 2021 at 1:00 am NZST

‼️

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

You’ll be able to watch it on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.