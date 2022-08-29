Pokémon Match Battle cards arrive at Macca’s in Australia next month

The Pokémon Match Battle Happy Meal has arrived at local Macca’s store. This new set of TCG cards comes with a seperate spinner toy to play a different game with the TCG cards you’ll get in the booster. There are 4 cards in each booster, a foil in each as well.

These shouldn’t be as hard to come by like last year’s 25th anniversary cards, and it’s a lot easier to collect the set.

The Happy Meal is rolling out across stores from next month, but some stores may still have the older Hasbro Board game meal for a short while.