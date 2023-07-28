Pokémon card Happy Meals are returning to Maccas
The Pokémon Match Battle Happy Meals are returning to Maccas with a new run of (reprinted) Pokémon cards to feature soon. The McDonald’s website lists the cards as “coming soon“, so whenever the Panini Football Stickers run out – look out for a new set of cards in store.
The new cards feature Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet like Sprigatito, Fuecoco & Quaxly with a total of 15 cards featuring. The foil patterns are the confetti style we’ve seen at Maccas before.
The Pokémon TCG market isn’t as boiling hot as it was last time, hopefully it keeps the scalpers away and the collectors can nab these up pretty quick.
