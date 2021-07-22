25th Anniversary Pokémon cards are headed to Macca’s in Australia

Back in March, The Pokémon Company launched a limited line of promotional Pokémon cards at McDonald’s in the US. Now, they’re headed down under.

As reported by our friends over at Press Start, McDonald’s Australia has revealed on their website that Pokémon cards are the next promotional tie-in for Happy Meals, following up on the current Space Jam-themed toys available now. Each Happy Meal will include a Pokémon-themed activity, as well as four TCG cards. There are 50 cards in total to collect — one for each of the 24 starter Pokémon and Pikachu, and holo variants of the same 25 cards.

It’s currently unknown when Macca’s will swap over from Space Jam toys to Pokémon cards, but it shouldn’t be too far away, given it’s listed as the next promotion in line.