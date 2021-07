25th Anniversary Pokémon cards are headed to Macca’s in Australia

Back in March, The Pok√©mon Company launched a limited line of promotional Pok√©mon cards at McDonald’s in the US. Now, they’re headed down under.

As reported by our friends over at Press Start, McDonald’s Australia has revealed on their website that Pok√©mon cards are the next promotional tie-in for Happy Meals, following up on the current Space Jam-themed toys available now. Each Happy Meal will include a Pok√©mon-themed activity, as well as four TCG cards. There are 50 cards in total to collect ‚ÄĒ one for each of the 24 starter Pok√©mon and Pikachu, and holo variants of the same 25 cards.

It’s currently unknown when Macca’s will swap over from Space Jam toys to Pok√©mon cards, but it shouldn’t be too far away, given it’s listed as the next promotion in line.