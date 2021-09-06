25th Anniversary Pokémon cards arriving at Macca’s this week

It’s taken a while, but the 25th Anniversary Pokemon cards are hitting Australian McDonald’s stores this week. According to Press-Start, who obtained a flyer destined for stores, the cards will arrive on September 9th. They are meant to be available until October 20th, but the chances of that are extremely unlikely.

Despite putting a two per-customer limit on the cards, we’ve already seen reports of people picking them up by the bag load (and early). The cards are available separately from the Happy Meals here in Australia, so at least food isn’t going to waste like when this promotion ran earlier in the year in the US.

Packs contain four cards, and there are 50 cards to collect overall. There’s also stickers available as well.

That’s a lot of Happy Meals.