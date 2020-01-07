Pokémon Direct announced for later this week
A new Pokémon Direct has been announced for later this week. It’ll be on late Thursday night for those in Perth and early Friday morning for everyone else. It’ll run for 20 minutes.
What will be in the Direct? Maybe we’ll finally see Pokémon Sleep, we’re due more information on Pokémon Home and Pokémon Sword and Shield could have some updates. What do you think will be in it?
- Perth, Australia Thu, 9 Jan 2020 at 22:30 AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Fri, 10 Jan 2020 at 01:00 ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Fri, 10 Jan 2020 at 00:00 ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Fri, 10 Jan 2020 at 00:30 AEST
- Sydney, Australia Fri, 10 Jan 2020 at 01:30 AEDT
- Melbourne, Australia Fri, 10 Jan 2020 at 01:30 AEDT
- Hobart, Australia Fri, 10 Jan 2020 at 01:30 AEDT
Have they called it a Pokemon “Direct” before?