Pokémon cards are returning to Happy Meals at Maccas soon

It’s time to your Happy Meal on! A new set of Pokémon Trading Card Happy Meals are coming to Australian McDonald’s stores starting next month. These will replace the current Sonic the Hedgehog 3 toys, so the changeover might happen even sooner.

Each Happy Meal will include a box containing a poster to complete with stickers and a 4-card booster pack. The cards appear to be the same ones that were featured in French Happy Meals late last year. They all seem to follow a Dragon-type theme. There are 15 cards available, 6 of them are holos.

There’s been a good run of Pokémon cards at Maccas, we had the 25th Anniversary cards in 2021, again in 2022 with Match Battle cards, and again in 2023.