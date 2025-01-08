Pokémon cards are returning to Happy Meals at Maccas soon
Advertisement
It’s time to your Happy Meal on! A new set of Pokémon Trading Card Happy Meals are coming to Australian McDonald’s stores starting next month. These will replace the current Sonic the Hedgehog 3 toys, so the changeover might happen even sooner.
Each Happy Meal will include a box containing a poster to complete with stickers and a 4-card booster pack. The cards appear to be the same ones that were featured in French Happy Meals late last year. They all seem to follow a Dragon-type theme. There are 15 cards available, 6 of them are holos.
There’s been a good run of Pokémon cards at Maccas, we had the 25th Anniversary cards in 2021, again in 2022 with Match Battle cards, and again in 2023.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
63%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
13%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments