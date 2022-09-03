Mario Kart Tour to remove all gacha elements in October

Nintendo has announced some big changes to Mario Kart Tour in the next couple of months. The biggest is the removal of all of the gacha elements from the game.

From October, the game will have a Spotlight Shop, letting you buy drivers, karts and gliders using rubies instead of getting them by chance. You’ll still have to pay for or earn these rubies, but the random element is now removed, and you can buy whatever you like from a rotating display of goods. The spotlight shop will appear after October 4th.

This month battle mode is coming to the game as well. So for those who enjoy Mario Kart on their phone can now partake in that.