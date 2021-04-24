Mario Kart Tour rolls into Sydney for latest event

In it’s trek around the world, Mario Kart Tour has now landed with an event in Sydney – you know the one here in Australia. The event is live now and runs until May 5th at 3:59 p.m. AEST

The course in the game is a track around the streets of Sydney with the Harbour Bridge and Luna Park in the background. There’s a Baby Mario with Koala ears, a Jet Cruise Kart and Surf Master Glider to unlock as well.

Here’s what else you can get your hands on during the event.

In the Ocean Pipe from April 25 at 4 p.m. AEST through April 30 at 3:59 p.m. AEST, you’ll be able to grab your swimmers and dive right in! Here’s your chance to find the Gold Cheep Charger kart, the Gold Cheep Snorkel kart and other beachy-keen karts and gliders. We’re sure you’ll do great out there, whether you’re competing from the racetrack or from the comfort of your rumpus room. Petrol heads’ll go bananas for week two from April 28 at 4 p.m. AEST through May 5 at 3:59 p.m. AEST, where you’ll find Mario (Swimwear), Rosalina (Swimwear), the Cheep Snorkel kart, the Blue Soda kart, the Blooper Wingtip glider and the Luma Parafoil glider. This one’s a real beaut!

Pretty sure that’s the first press release we’ve got from Nintendo Australia with ‘real beaut’ in it.