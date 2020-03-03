Real-time multiplayer goes live in Mario Kart Tour next week

Real-time multiplayer to all Mario Kart Tour players will go live in the game next week. From Monday, March 9th at 2 pm AEDT you’ll be able to jump online and play others on the mobile title. You’ll be able to play with people both locally and online.

You won’t need the game’s $7.99 a month Gold Pass to play either, but if you do you’ll be able to participate in Gold Races which are at a higher speed and have a further challenge.

With real-time multiplayer, players can participate in Standard Races to compete against other Mario Kart Tour players around the world based on an ever-changing set of rules. These rules will change every day, meaning the excitement never ends in the race against your rivals around the world. Players can also choose to create or join a Lobby Match, where they can play against friends or other players nearby based on their own custom set of rules. Finally, in Gold Races, available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers, players can race at even faster speeds that require advanced kart manoeuvres to challenge other competitors. In Mario Kart Tour, smartphone owners get to enjoy the thrill of Mario Kart races while also collecting drivers from throughout Nintendo’s rich history of characters, like Mario, Donkey Kong, Peach and Yoshi, as well as a range of sleek karts and gleeful gliders. Players can choose which drivers, karts and gliders to use in high-speed races across a variety of colourful courses, including new spins on classic Mario Kart tracks, and special limited-time new courses highlighting well-known cities from around the world, seasonal events, holidays and more. In addition to special courses based on these iconic locales and themes, during each event players also have the opportunity to obtain unique variations of Mario Kart drivers, karts and gliders inspired by that event.

Will you be checking out Mario Kart Tour’s multiplayer?