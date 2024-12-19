Nintendo’s Switch Year in Review has launched for 2024

Advertisement

Once again, Nintendo has launched its Year in Review website, offering everyone a detailed breakdown of how they spent their year on the Nintendo Switch. To access it, simply head over to the Nintendo website, log in with your Nintendo account, and view your stats.

You’ll get a recap not just of how much you played, but also your favourite genres, busiest months, and more.

Here’s my recap, spread across two accounts—yes, I really did play that much Endless Ocean Luminous.

Header graphic: Nintendo