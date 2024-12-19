0

Nintendo’s Switch Year in Review has launched for 2024

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 19, 2024
Advertisement

Once again, Nintendo has launched its Year in Review website, offering everyone a detailed breakdown of how they spent their year on the Nintendo Switch. To access it, simply head over to the Nintendo website, log in with your Nintendo account, and view your stats.

You’ll get a recap not just of how much you played, but also your favourite genres, busiest months, and more.

Here’s my recap, spread across two accounts—yes, I really did play that much Endless Ocean Luminous.

Header graphic: Nintendo

What's your reaction?
Awesome
80%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Year in Review
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment