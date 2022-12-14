Find out how much Switch you played in 2022 with Nintendo’s Year in Review
We’ve missed out in the past as previous iterations were region locked, but this year everyone can enjoy a “Year in Review” for their Nintendo Switch play time.
Like Spotify, PlayStation and everyone else doing one – Nintendo’s Year in Review lets you look back upon your year in Switch gaming and what you’ve played, how long for and other fun stats. You can then generate a summary image and share it on social media, or within a post on a website you write for.
If you have multiple accounts you can’t combine results but most people only have one. To generate yours head to Nintendo’s website.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
63%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
13%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments