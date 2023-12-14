818
See how much Switch you played in 2023 with Nintendo’s Year in Review

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 14, 2023
It’s the time of year where everyone drops their year in review, and again this year Nintendo is no different. Head over to Nintendo’s website, log in and see how much The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4 or the thousands of other games that were released this year you played.

You’ll get a recap not of just how much you played, but what genres, the busy months and more. Here’s mine, which is sadly spread across two accounts.

