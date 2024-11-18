Nintendo’s kicked off its Black Friday discounts on the Switch eShop

Advertisement

Nintendo has kicked off their Black Friday sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop, offering some great deals on popular titles. Many first-party games are included, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, all of the Xenoblade Chronicles games, a selection of Mario titles, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and both Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread.

There is also a range of third-party and indie titles worth checking out. We’ve highlighted some of our top picks below, along with a comprehensive table of all the other deals available. Note that sale end dates vary by title. Hopefully, this week we’ll also see eShop credit discounts to make these deals even more attractive.

Here’s what we’ve found so far.

Nintendo published

✚ ASTRAL CHAIN (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Nintendo) – $59.90 (Usually $89.90, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $27.45 (Usually $54.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ LIVE A LIVE (Nintendo) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ Metroid Dread (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/12) – 30% off

✚ Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 01/12) – 30% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 2 + Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $89.95 (Usually $134.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 33% off

Third party and Indies

✚ Alan Wake Remastered (Epic Games) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 01/12)

✚ Balatro (Playstack) – $19.75 (Usually $21.95, ends 01/12) – 10% off

✚ Botany Manor (Whitethorn Digital) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/12) – 20% off

✚ Dark Souls: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 01/12) – 30% off

✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition (Abylight) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/12) – 75% off

✚ The Messenger (Devolver Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/12) – 80% off

✚ Loop Hero (Devolver Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/12) – 70% off

✚ Red Dead Redemption (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $41.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/12) – 40% off

✚ Shovel Knight Dig (Yacht Club Games) – $20.62 (Usually $41.25, ends 01/12) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle (Aspyr) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/12) – 30% off.

Compiling more highlights…