Nintendo’s Christmas wrapping paper reward is back for another year on the My Nintendo Store

It’s almost that time of year again, which means a new set of Nintendo Christmas wrapping paper is being offered as a reward on the My Nintendo Store.

This year, the collection features a colourful sheet with Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Yoshi holding gifts, along with two other more subtle patterns featuring question blocks, fire flowers, and more.

Last year, we were treated to Pikmin-themed wrapping paper with just two sheets. This year, we’re getting three sheets for only 150 coins. You’ll still need to pay for shipping, but you could also add the recently released Mario & Luigi Brotherhood pins or the Echoes of Wisdom wanted poster tote bag to your order.

These wrapping paper sets sell out quickly, so once they’re gone, they’re gone. Get it into ya.