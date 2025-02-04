New Kirby range of merch hits the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Nintendo has gone Kirby-mad with a bunch of new Kirby merch added to the My Nintendo Store—just in time for Valentine’s Day! Of course, you could also treat yourself.

The collection includes a Kirby paper roll holder (you just shove a toilet roll in him), a fresh set of decals, a keyring, a reversible travel pillow, gift bags, and Kirby Nanoblock keyrings, which are always popular. These aren’t rewards but brand-new products available for purchase.

You can see the entire range here.