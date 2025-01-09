Be the coolest kid in school with these new My Nintendo Store offerings

Advertisement

To get you or your little ones ready for the new school year, Nintendo have bundled together a selection of their offerings under the banner of Back to School. Part of this collection includes some restocks of a few items, but also a slew of new ones.

Two of the restocks fall under the My Nintendo Rewards banner and with them is the new item. The restocks are the Yoshi Pen Set and the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Mouse Pad. These items will set you back 300 and 400 coins respectively. The new item is the Super Mario Mini Notepad, and features iconic Mario symbols on the pages inside, it will set you back 300 coins.

The other new items will cost you money. Two of them are decal sets (stickers for you and me) and feature Mario or Luigi as their main themes. The sticker sheets contain a mix, with Mario’s featuring blocks and Luigi’s offering up items, both sets also come with different character stickers.

The big draw for both of the sets are the larger character stickers for Mario and Luigi. The large Mario sticker comes in at 20cm x 13cm, with the large Luigi sticker measuring 20cm X 14.6cm. Both sets have a RRP of $13.50 AUD or $15.50 NZD.

The remaining two items are perfect for anyone that uses public transportation, as these Mario themed card holders will fit your Myki, Opal, Go Card, FlexiPass or really any card. The price for both designs is $25 AUD or $28.80 NZD. You can order your Super Mario Smart Card Holder (Mario) here and click here for the Super Mario Smart Card Holder (Super Mushroom).