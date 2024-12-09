Two My Nintendo Calendars Available This Year—One Exclusive to Switch Online Subscribers

Advertisement

It’s back again for another year—wait, hang on, now there are two of them?

Nintendo is offering a monthly calendar for the upcoming year as a reward on the My Nintendo Store. But this time, there are two versions. One is available to everyone, while the other is an exclusive reward for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The standard calendar contains artwork from newer Switch titles, while the Nintendo Switch Online version has artwork from retro Nintendo Switch Online titles instead.

Both calendars cost 300 points, and there’s nothing stopping you from redeeming both—unless, of course, you’re not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

Nintendo Switch Online version

Standard version

This is likely the final My Nintendo reward for the year, so it might be a good opportunity to save on postage by bundling it with other rewards you’ve been eyeing. However, if you’re considering the Christmas wrapping paper, it may already be too late. Nintendo has stated that the cutoff date for the “best chance” to receive it by Christmas has passed.