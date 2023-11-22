Pikmin wrapping paper set added as My Nintendo Reward
Nintendo has added another new My Nintendo reward to the My Nintendo Store. We’ve been blessed with a number of new items over the last few weeks. These ones go fast, and usually once they’re gone – they’re gone.
The Pikmin Holiday Wrapping Paper set is two big sheets of wrapping and matching label stickers. There’s a gold Pikmin design that’s more subtle and a very adorable one with Pikmin setting up Christmas.
The wrapping paper comes folded, and is 505 x 705mm. It’s just 150 Platinum Coins, get it here.
