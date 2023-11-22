291
Pikmin wrapping paper set added as My Nintendo Reward

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 22, 2023
Nintendo has added another new My Nintendo reward to the My Nintendo Store. We’ve been blessed with a number of new items over the last few weeks. These ones go fast, and usually once they’re gone – they’re gone.

The Pikmin Holiday Wrapping Paper set is two big sheets of wrapping and matching label stickers. There’s a gold Pikmin design that’s more subtle and a very adorable one with Pikmin setting up Christmas.

The wrapping paper comes folded, and is 505 x 705mm. It’s just 150 Platinum Coins, get it here.

,
