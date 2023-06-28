Nintendo Switch Online has added four additional Mega Drive games today
Nintendo have announced that four Mega Drive games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, bringing the total of games available up to 45.
The games are available now, as Sega titles get announced and dropped at once. If you want the full experience of playing them, the Sega Mega Drive controller is worth picking up.
