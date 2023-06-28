365
0

Nintendo Switch Online has added four additional Mega Drive games today

by Luke HendersonJune 28, 2023
Advertisement

Nintendo have announced that four Mega Drive games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, bringing the total of games available up to 45.

The games are available now, as Sega titles get announced and dropped at once. If you want the full experience of playing them, the Sega Mega Drive controller is worth picking up.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, sega
,
About The Author
Luke Henderson
So, I have been gaming since controllers only had two buttons and because I wanted to, I started my own site. Now of course, you can find me writing for Vooks as well

You must log in to post a comment