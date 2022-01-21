698
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Nintendo Switch Online N64 app in February

by Oliver BrandtJanuary 21, 2022

Banjo Kazooie just launched on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Nintendo 64 app, and in a rare (but seemingly now default) move, Nintendo has announced the next game coming to the service.

In a tweet from Nintendo of America, it was announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask would be the next Nintendo 64 game added to the service. We don’t know when, exactly, except that it’ll be sometime in February — if we had to guess, it’ll probably be around the same time of the month as Banjo launched.

We’ll keep you up to date as information becomes available.

