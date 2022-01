The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Nintendo Switch Online N64 app in February

Banjo Kazooie just launched on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Nintendo 64 app, and in a rare (but seemingly now default) move, Nintendo has announced the next game coming to the service.

In a tweet from Nintendo of America, it was announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask would be the next Nintendo 64 game added to the service. We don’t know when, exactly, except that it’ll be sometime in February ‚ÄĒ if we had to guess, it’ll probably be around the same time of the month as Banjo launched.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

We’ll keep you up to date as information becomes available.