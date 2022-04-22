Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers get three more Mega Drive games today

Nintendo has just added three more games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, once again expanding its Mega Drive (Genesis, if you’re wrong) offerings.

The three new games on offer are as follows:

Space Harrier II

Shining Force II

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

The last of which is particularly interesting, given the recent announcement of Sonic Origins, which means that pretty soon, the Switch will have access to all of Sonic’s Mega Drive games. Pretty neat!