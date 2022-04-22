Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers get three more Mega Drive games today
Nintendo has just added three more games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, once again expanding its Mega Drive (Genesis, if you’re wrong) offerings.
The three new games on offer are as follows:
- Space Harrier II
- Shining Force II
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
The last of which is particularly interesting, given the recent announcement of Sonic Origins, which means that pretty soon, the Switch will have access to all of Sonic’s Mega Drive games. Pretty neat!
The three games listed above can be accessed right now by updating the SEGA Mega Drive – Nintendo Switch Online app to version 2.1.0 — but remember, it’s only available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers; regular NSO subscribers will have to fork out a little more if they want to play
the best Sonic game ever.