369
0

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers get three more Mega Drive games today

by Oliver BrandtApril 22, 2022

Nintendo has just added three more games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, once again expanding its Mega Drive (Genesis, if you’re wrong) offerings.

The three new games on offer are as follows:

  • Space Harrier II
  • Shining Force II
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

The last of which is particularly interesting, given the recent announcement of Sonic Origins, which means that pretty soon, the Switch will have access to all of Sonic’s Mega Drive games. Pretty neat!

The three games listed above can be accessed right now by updating the SEGA Mega Drive – Nintendo Switch Online app to version 2.1.0 — but remember, it’s only available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers; regular NSO subscribers will have to fork out a little more if they want to play the best Sonic game ever.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Mega Drive, Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Sega Mega Drive, Sonic the Hedgehog
, , , ,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
Deputy Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

You must log in to post a comment