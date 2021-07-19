Nintendo refutes report Switch OLED model will have higher profit margin
Nintendo doesn’t comment on rumours and speculation most of the time, so it’s a bit weird when they do.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the Switch OLED model, which costs $50USD more only, reportedly only costs Nintendo $10USD more to make. This higher margin would mean that Nintendo makes more profit off each console sold.
Today Nintendo took to its official account to refute the report saying that it is ‘incorrect’. It also noted that there are no plans to launch another model of the Switch at this time. It’s not often Nintendo directly comments on reporting such as this.
A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect. (1/2)— 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) July 19, 2021
Nintendo’s next financial report is due early next month. For Nintendo to comment before then means they want expectations set correctly with investors (and everyone else) regarding a higher profit margin.