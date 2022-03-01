3170
Nintendo adds Missions and Rewards to Nintendo Switch Online, collect Platinum Coins, custom avatars and more

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 1, 2022

With the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops on the way, we wondered when Nintendo would add a new method to collect My Nintendo Platinum Points. And now we know.

Today Nintendo has added Missions and Rewards to the Nintendo Switch Online service. By completing tasks on your Nintendo Switch and playing games via the Nintendo Switch Online service, you can now collect Platinum Points to spend on goodies at the My Nintendo Store.

But now there are also new rewards to spend them on too, and you can now unlock “icon elements” to jazz up your Nintendo Switch profile avatar. They include brand new icons and bit to go around your current avatar (think those little rings around your Facebook profile picture) or little characters to live in the icon.

Some icons are only available for a limited time, at the moment there are some Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey ones. Icons are updated weekly.

All of this is available in the Nintendo Switch Online section of your Switch. You know the annoyingly red icon on the home screen.

