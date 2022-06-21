New My Nintendo competition has Super Mario 64 Question Block up for grabs

Nintendo Australia is hosting another LEGO Super Mario give-away, this one with a big beefy blocky prize.

For a mere 10 Platinum Coins, you can enter to win a LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Block and a LEGO Super Mario Starter Course. You can enter up to three times, but it’ll be 10 coins per entry. Pretty much nothing!

The question isn’t cheap and it’s getting harder and harder to find, so could be a good chance to get one for nothing. You can enter here.