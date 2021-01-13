3435
2

Nintendo Australia launches My Nintendo store for rewards to redeem and buy

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 13, 2021

After Nintendo cleared out the old My Nintendo rewards earlier this week, they’ve been quick to replace it with something even better.

Australia and New Zealand now have a My Nintendo Store and that means physical rewards, as well as new products to buy. This is the first time we’ve had physical rewards since Club Nintendo closed down all those years ago.

The store can be found here.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
65%
Oh wow!
24%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
12%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
My Nintendo
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
2 Comments
Leave a response
  • Willsy
    January 13, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Not sure if this was already available but the SNES n NES, switch controllers are available for purchase there. Just assumed the exorbitant prices on eBay they were sold out

  • Tyris
    January 13, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    These these prices are pretty offensive.

    $25 + shipping for 2 (TWO!) coasters… and $45 for a stainless steel bottle… don’t worry, you can buy a holder for your bottle for only $24 more!

Leave a Response