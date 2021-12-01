Nintendo adds redeemable 2022 calendar to Aussie My Nintendo store (Update)

A week ago, Nintendo Co. Ltd announced that Japanese My Nintendo users would be able to redeem an adorable 2022 desk calendar on the JP My Nintendo store. Surprisingly, we’re getting it too.

🎉 Jump-start your yearly planning with this exclusive #MyNintendo 2022 Calendar!



Get yours for 300 Platinum Points 👇 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) December 1, 2021

Nintendo Australia just announced on their Twitter page that the My Nintendo 2022 desk calendar is now available to redeem on the ANZ My Nintendo Store. The calendar will set you back 300 Platinum Points, and features thirteen double-sided cards — one side with a big piece of artwork and a small calendar, and the other side focused more on the calendar side of things, with space to write things in and a small artwork in the top left-hand corner.

The artwork featured includes beloved Nintendo franchises, like Mario, Splatoon, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and even Metroid.

You can click here to visit the Aussie My Nintendo Store and redeem it for yourself — just keep in mind that you’ll need to fork out $8 for shipping too, unless you’re buying $80 worth of stuff on the store anyway.

Update: Nintendo Australia has reached out to us to let us know that you can now actually pick up purchases and redeemed items from the My Nintendo store at no charge if you live in Melbourne. When selecting the pickup option, you’ll then be able to collect the items from Nintendo Australia’s Parts and Repairs Store in Scoresby after receiving a confirmation email that it’s ready for collection. The store is open between 9AM and 4:30PM (AEDT) on weekdays.