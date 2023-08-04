560
0

New Pokémon Presents happening on August 8th

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 4, 2023
Advertisement

Next week The Pokemon World Championship 2023 event takes place in Yokohama, Japan on August 11 – but before that we’re getting brand new Pokémon Presents presentation on August 8th.

The Pokémon Company says it’ll be 35 minutes long which means we should get some interesting new announcements. Expect the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be detailed.

It’s at a not-terrible time for Aussies as well, here’s when you’ll need to be up.

  • Perth – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 9:00 pm AWS
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 10:30 pm ACST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 11:00 pm AEST

It’ll be hosted on Pokemon’s YouTube channel.

What are you hoping to see?

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Pokemon
Tags
Pokémon Presents
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment