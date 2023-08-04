New Pokémon Presents happening on August 8th

Advertisement

Next week The Pokemon World Championship 2023 event takes place in Yokohama, Japan on August 11 – but before that we’re getting brand new Pokémon Presents presentation on August 8th.

The Pokémon Company says it’ll be 35 minutes long which means we should get some interesting new announcements. Expect the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be detailed.

It’s at a not-terrible time for Aussies as well, here’s when you’ll need to be up.

Perth – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 9:00 pm AWS

Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 10:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 11:00 pm AEST

It’ll be hosted on Pokemon’s YouTube channel.

What are you hoping to see?

The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers!



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 4, 2023