New Pokémon Presents happening on August 8th
Advertisement
Next week The Pokemon World Championship 2023 event takes place in Yokohama, Japan on August 11 – but before that we’re getting brand new Pokémon Presents presentation on August 8th.
The Pokémon Company says it’ll be 35 minutes long which means we should get some interesting new announcements. Expect the DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be detailed.
It’s at a not-terrible time for Aussies as well, here’s when you’ll need to be up.
- Perth – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 9:00 pm AWS
- Adelaide, Darwin – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart – Tuesday, 8 Aug 2023 at 11:00 pm AEST
It’ll be hosted on Pokemon’s YouTube channel.
What are you hoping to see?
The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 4, 2023
Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments