A 14 minute long Pokémon Presents event for this weekend has been announced

It’s Pokémon Day on Sunday, and that means we’re getting a Pokémon Presents presentation in the form of a 14 minute long stream.

Because of time differences for a lot of Aussies it’ll actually be on Monday morning. Yeah, 1am Monday morning. So if you want to get an update on all things Pokémon this year you’ll need to be stay up. Call in sick.

It’s not known what will be at shown, but perhaps DLC and updates for games will be shown, or new Pokémon products and tie-ins for 2022. Here’s when you’ll need to be up.

Perth, Australia Thu, 24 Feb 2022 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Australia Fri, 25 Feb 2022 at 12:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Australia Thu, 24 Feb 2022 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane, Australia Fri, 25 Feb 2022 at 12:00 midn AEST

Sydney, Australia Fri, 25 Feb 2022 at 1:00 am AEDT

Canberra, Australia Fri, 25 Feb 2022 at 1:00 am AEDT

Melbourne, Australia Fri, 25 Feb 2022 at 1:00 am AEDT

Hobart, Australia Fri, 25 Feb 2022 at 1:00 am AEDT

There’s no YouTube embed just yet, but we’ll update this story when there is.