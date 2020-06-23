Pokemon Presents kicks off again Wednesday night

The Pokémon Company promised more Pokémon news, and more Pokémon news is what you’re going to get. Later tonight the second round of Pokémon Presents will kick off.

We’re not sure what will be shown, aside from the fact that there will be 11 minutes of something shown.

Perth -Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 10:30 pm ACST

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane – Wed, 24 Jun 2020 at 11:00 pm AEST