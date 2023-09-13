New Nintendo Direct set for just 24 hours from now

Advertisement

Even after the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct at the start of the month, we figured, like usual there would be another general Direct in September – it’s almost like Nintendo have one nearly every year?

Nintendo says the Direct will be 40 minutes long and cover games releasing this summer.

This Nintendo Direct will take place later this week on Thursday night, into Friday morning.

Here’s the local times for the Direct;

Perth – Thu, 14 Sep 2023 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Thu, 14 Sep 2023 at 11:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra – Fri, 15 Sep 2023 at 12:00 midn AEST

And for our international friends;

Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 15 Sep 2023 at 2:00 am NZST

Los Angeles, USA Thu, 14 Sep 2023 at 7:00 am PDT

Tokyo, Japan Thu, 14 Sep 2023 at 11:00 pm JST

London, United Kingdom Thu, 14 Sep 2023 at 3:00 pm BST

Last year’s September Nintendo Direct had quite a bit, including – Tears of the Kingdom being named and dated, Goldeneye 007 and a bunch of N64 games were announced (some we’re still waiting for), a new Fire Emblem, Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Octopath Traveler 2 and much more.

What are you hoping to see?