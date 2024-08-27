MySims returns this November with a Cozy Bundle on Switch

Advertisement

Although MySims coming to the Switch leaked a little early, we really didn’t have much of an idea of what exactly it would be. Thanks to the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, now we do.

The MySims Cozy Bundle is coming to the Switch on November 19th, 2024 and contains both the original MySims and MySims Kingdom from the Wii. This is the first time anything Sims has arrived on the Switch.

Play Two Charming Stories — Relax with charming tales of creativity and discovery. Explore two worlds full of puzzles to solve, locations to unlock, and quirky townies in need of help. Customize Cute Sims & Decorate Their Worlds — Create adorable Sims and customize the worlds around them! Unlock clothes and build options as you complete different tasks; there are so many options to discover in both games. Make Friends Along the Way — Meet funny, friendly characters filled with personality! Some will be with you the whole time, and others you’ll meet as you play and explore. Help them, and they’ll inspire you to get even more creative. You’re not only building houses, you’re building communities of memorable, adorable townies!

You can preorder the collection right now on the eShop for a mere $59.95AUD. It’ll also be coming physically to stores on the same day.