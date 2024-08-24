285
MySims coming to the Switch, says EA’s website

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 24, 2024
This week, retail listings have surfaced for a MySims game coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, the legitimacy of these listings has been called into question, with one even featuring a fake box art (seemingly created in Paint). Those listings however suggest the game is due out in November.

Now, EA’s own website has accidentally revealed the game early, with a MySims listing appearing on the page that displays all their Nintendo Switch titles.

However, the link to the page doesn’t lead anywhere (the URL points to a MySims page, but just redirects to the main The Sims page), prompting the most obvious question: What exactly is this game? Is it a port, a remake, or a remaster of the Wii original? An entirely new game? Or perhaps a collection?

Between 2007 and 2010, EA released MySims, MySims Kingdom, MySims Party, MySims Racing, MySims Agents, and MySims SkyHeroes—then nothing, until now.

When this one is official announced, we’ll let you know.

