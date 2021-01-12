My Nintendo discounts for 3DS and Wii U removed leaving site barren
The My Nintendo service, since it replaced Club Nintendo in 2016 really hasn’t lived up to any sort of expectations. It’s been worse for us in Australia as well because we’ve missed out on a lot offers that have been available in other regions and in four and a bit years not had a single physical reward like the “good old days” of Club Nintendo.
Today, Nintendo has removed all but one Wii U and 3DS discount from the website. There’s still some 3DS themes and Flipnote, but everything else is now gone. The only Switch offer is a 7 day trial for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo’s Gold Coin offer for eShop purchases is still available, but it’s safe to say the rest of the site is looking a little barren.
We’re still waiting for that My Nintendo app as well Nintendo. Although with no store, and no rewards – what’s really the point.
