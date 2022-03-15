Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion launching June 30

Capcom has just wrapped up its big Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event, and with it came a release date for the huge expansion: the 30th of June.

The Sunbreak expansion takes hunters to the land of Elgado, where they’ll explore new locales and hunt terrifying new monsters, such as the dragon-like Malzeno and the vicious wolf-like quadruped Lunagron, alongside the newly announced gorilla-like Garangolm, fan-favourite returnee Astalos, and a new Blood Orange variant of the Bishaten. It’ll also introduce a new rank for hunters – Master Rank – and a bunch of new Wirebug actions that all look pretty slick. There’s three new amiibo launching on the same day, one for the Malzeno itself, and another two of both Palamute and Palico in their Malzeno X armour.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be available digitally on the eShop either as a separate purchase for those who already own the base game, and in a combo pack with both the base game and the expansion, and Sunbreak will be available to preorder sometime today. Monster Hunter Rise is currently available at a 33% discount on the Nintendo Switch eShop, which runs until the 20th of March.

You can read our review for the base game here, where we said it was “the very best Monster Hunter game to date.”

You can watch the new trailer, plus the full presentation, for the new Sunbreak expansion below.