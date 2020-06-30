Min Min and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ver. 8.0 now available

The newest fighter to join Smash Bros, Min Min has arrived alongside version 8.0 of the game. Min Min is the first fighter the second fighters pass with five left remaining to be revealed. You can get the Fighters Pass here for $39.00, or purchase Min Min and associated ARMS content separately for $7.50 here.

Along with Min Min, there is a new Spring Stadium stage as well as 18 musical tracks from ARMS, including two new arrangements.

We’ll have the change log with all the fighter adjustments as soon as Nintendo release it.