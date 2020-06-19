Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s ARMS fighter to be revealed in livestream next week

Back in March, Nintendo revealed that there would be a second Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the first Fighter in that pass would be from ARMS. Next week, we find out who that is.

Nintendo announced on Twitter last night that a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream will take place on Monday night, headed up by series director Masahiro Sakurai. The livestream will focus entirely on the new ARMS Fighter, which was previously said to be releasing this month.

There will be no further new fighter reveals other than a fighter from ARMS in this livestream. — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 19, 2020

Nintendo has said that there will be no other fighter reveals during the presentation, which is said to last about 35 minutes. At that length, you can expect it to be extremely in-depth, much like similar presentations in the past. With 15 ARMS fighters to choose from, we could be looking at just about anything.

