Ramen Royalty Min Min is the next Super Smash Bros. fighter, out June 29th

We learned months ago that the next Smash Bros fighter would be from ARMS. Today, Min Min was revealed as that character. She joins the lineup as the 76th fighter in the game.

Min Min was requested to be in Smash by the director of ARMS.

It's ramen time! Hailing from the legendary Mintendo Noodle House, Min Min joins #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 6!



Min Min, Spring Stadium, & music DLC arrive 6/29. Purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 to obtain Min Min immediately following release!https://t.co/fSka0jiFKb pic.twitter.com/9wiSmAuDmZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2020

Min Min will be released on June 29th, and is the first character in the Volume 2 Character Pass.

New Mii Fighter skins were also revealed. Callie and Marie from Splatoon, Ninjara from ARMS will be available. New third party reps including Heihachi from Tekken and Vault Boy from Fallout will also join the game on June 29th.

Vault Boy from the @Fallout series comes to #SmashBrosUltimate as a Mii Gunner costume on 30/06! 👍 pic.twitter.com/ChyyJ1jauq — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 22, 2020

